Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,619,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after buying an additional 194,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,389,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 164,003 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,021,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 113,043 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $2,088.47, a P/E ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/wright-medical-group-inc-wmgi-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated.html.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.