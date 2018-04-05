Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Share Price

News headlines about WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WSFS Financial earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 44.0210387614551 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,824. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.17, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $169,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,329.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul D. Geraghty sold 14,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $729,116.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,507.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,611 over the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/wsfs-financial-wsfs-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.