W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of W&T Offshore worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,052,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 737,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $578.62, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.78.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter. analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

