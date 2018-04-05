Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham’s shares have outperformed S&P 500 in the last year. The company’s plan to spin-off its Hotel Group segment is expected to increase the fit, focus and strategic flexibility of both the companies. Going forward, Wyndham’s strong developmental pipeline, large international exposure and prudent acquisitions should boost earnings. Initiatives to increase occupancy like the remodeled loyalty program, technological upgrades and marketing efforts are expected to drive growth too. Focus on returning wealth to shareholders through buybacks and dividend hikes also bode well. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters and estimates are stable ahead of its third-quarter earnings release. Lingering global uncertainties in some economies and currency fluctuations might limit revenue growth in the near term. Also, soft demand in oil producing regions might hurt RevPAR.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WYN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.22.

NYSE WYN opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. Wyndham Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $11,078.28, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 3,731 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $436,676.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,792,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $1,028,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,400,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 52.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,025,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 695,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 479.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 726,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,556,000 after acquiring an additional 600,980 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

