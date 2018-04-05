Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys New Position in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 363.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PS Business Parks news, insider John W. Petersen sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $569,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,021.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

