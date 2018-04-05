The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,335,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,494,000 after acquiring an additional 363,239 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,139,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94,611 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,203,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 483,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,692,000 after acquiring an additional 673,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,977,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8,584.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS upgraded The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $343,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $1,092,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

