Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 561 Shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,286,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,058,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,297,000 after acquiring an additional 714,414 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 783,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after acquiring an additional 306,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 487,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $232.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,043.47, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $236.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

