Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases Shares of 15,548 Service Co. International (SCI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 790,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 989,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 443,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,476,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,914,000 after purchasing an additional 387,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $121,632.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Off Wall Street began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,791.67, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $812.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $298.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

