Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Decreases Position in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in shares of Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ctrip were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,615,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,755,000 after acquiring an additional 497,017 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ctrip by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,068,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,019,000 after acquiring an additional 264,807 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip by 37.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,256,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ctrip by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,405,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,825,000 after buying an additional 496,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Ctrip during the fourth quarter worth about $169,917,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ctrip alerts:

NASDAQ CTRP opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23,393.48, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.80. Ctrip has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ctrip will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ctrip from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ctrip in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ctrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Decreases Position in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-reduces-position-in-ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp-updated.html.

Ctrip Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.