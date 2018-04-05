Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $534,000 Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Godaddy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Godaddy by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 118,109 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Godaddy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Godaddy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $1,777,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,079.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 8,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $529,253.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,419.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,688,000 shares of company stock worth $809,006,169. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of GDDY opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $9,950.03, a PE ratio of 185.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million. sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

