Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stake Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,686,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,627,000 after purchasing an additional 190,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,358,000 after purchasing an additional 408,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,929 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,013,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,164,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

