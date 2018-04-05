Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.20. 259,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,927. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2,147.24, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

