Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,509 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xilinx worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 123,091 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,251 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,459 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 79,891 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Xilinx to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Xilinx from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.16.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,760.62, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,516,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,853.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $308,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

