Xios Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Xios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Xios has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Xios has a market cap of $162,609.00 and $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xios alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00610646 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006169 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00097820 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Xios Profile

Xios (CRYPTO:XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.