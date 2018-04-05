XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 652,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of XL Group worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XL Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In related news, insider Susan Lee Cross sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,814,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Robb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,290 shares of company stock worth $7,078,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XL Group stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. XL Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $14,107.47, a P/E ratio of -27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that XL Group Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.78%.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

