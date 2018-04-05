XPO Logistics (XPO) Receives News Impact Score of 0.14

Media stories about XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. XPO Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0721776765618 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,892.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.77 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

