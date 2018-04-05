Insider Buying: Xtierra Inc (XAG) Insider Buys 252,000 Shares of Stock

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) insider Timothy David Gallagher acquired 252,000 shares of Xtierra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

Timothy David Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 150,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Timothy David Gallagher sold 90,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 118,279 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$5,913.95.

On Thursday, March 15th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 980,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$49,000.00.

Shares of CVE:XAG opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. Xtierra Inc has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08.

About Xtierra

Xtierra Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in exploration and evaluation properties located in Mexico. The Company operates through segments, which include Canada and Mexico. The Company focuses on the development of precious and base metal projects. It holds mineral properties located in the Central Silver Belt of Mexico in the State of Zacatecas.

