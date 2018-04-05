XTRABYTES Hits Market Capitalization of $35.99 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $35.99 million and $67,518.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00694491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035421 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00129132 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029460 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XtraBYtes is a PoSign (Proof of Signature) cryptocurrency meaning that it does not need a miner to verify the blocks. XtraBYtes was rebranded from Bitmox, an ICO project that ended up being abandoned and then picked up by the current XBY devs. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

