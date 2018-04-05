Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DESC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DESC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of DESC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076. Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

