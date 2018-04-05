Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yandex (YNDX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search website in Russia. Blog searches offered by the Company’s website includes feeds from leading blog hosting and social networking sites in Russia, including LiveJournal, Vkontakte and Facebook. The Company also offers a wide range of specialized search, personalized and location-based services, including Yandex.News, Yandex.Market, Yandex.Mail and Yandex.Maps. Yandex N.V. and is headquartered in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yandex from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $12,748.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.67.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

