Insider Selling: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 8,160 Shares of Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $101,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Brian Distelburger sold 28,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $345,523.20.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $96,124.80.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $99,552.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 28,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $365,516.80.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $104,448.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $99,307.20.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $89,923.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $91,555.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $95,390.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $101,592.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 312,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,572. The stock has a market cap of $1,140.39 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. Yext has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

