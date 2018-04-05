Financial Review: Your Community Bankshares (YCB) vs. CommunityOne Bancorp (COB)

CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: COB) and Your Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:YCB) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CommunityOne Bancorp and Your Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommunityOne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Your Community Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Your Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CommunityOne Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CommunityOne Bancorp and Your Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommunityOne Bancorp 16.60% 5.49% 0.66% Your Community Bankshares 22.71% 11.13% 0.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of CommunityOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of CommunityOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CommunityOne Bancorp and Your Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommunityOne Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Your Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Your Community Bankshares beats CommunityOne Bancorp on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommunityOne Bancorp

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina. The Bank operates over 40 branches. In addition to the Bank, the Company owns FNB United Statutory Trust I, FNB United Statutory Trust II, and Catawba Valley Capital Trust II, which were formed to facilitate the issuance of trust preferred securities. The Bank’s loans totaled approximately $1.54 billion. The Bank’s total investment securities totaled approximately $546.782 million. The Bank’s deposits totaled approximately $1.95 billion.

About Your Community Bankshares

Your Community Bankshares, Inc., formerly Community Bank Shares of Indiana, Inc., is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Your Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has approximately three subsidiaries to manage its investment portfolio, including CBSI Holdings, Inc. and CBSI Investments, Inc., which together owns CBSI Investment Portfolio Management, LLC, which holds and manages investment securities owned by the Bank. In addition, the Company owns a captive insurance company, CBIN Insurance, Inc., which issues policies to its banking subsidiaries. The Company offers business and personal banking services through a range of deposit products and services that include non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, mobile banking, debit cards, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

