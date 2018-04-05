YY (YY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

YY (NASDAQ: YY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2018 – YY was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/6/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $147.88 price target on the stock.

3/6/2018 – YY had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $127.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – YY had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $158.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $147.88 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – YY was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.88 price target on the stock.

2/20/2018 – YY is now covered by analysts at Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $148.60 price target on the stock.

1/31/2018 – YY was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $148.60 price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.60 price target on the stock.

YY stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. YY has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7,433.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. YY had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. equities analysts predict that YY will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

