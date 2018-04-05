Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) will report $29.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Approach Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.63 million and the lowest is $26.40 million. Approach Resources posted sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Approach Resources will report full-year sales of $29.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $127.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $135.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Approach Resources.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Approach Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

In other news, insider Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $1,552,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,473,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $19,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AREX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. 59,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,860. Approach Resources has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

