Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (BC) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.99. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 749,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5,076.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $182,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,006,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,928,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,382,000 after purchasing an additional 120,485 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,291,000 after purchasing an additional 276,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brunswick by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,131,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,636 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brunswick by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,810,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

