Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) to post $299.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.60 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year sales of $299.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBB shares. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $386,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,397.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,334 shares of company stock worth $110,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter worth $136,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

