Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas (CTAS) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,634. The firm has a market cap of $17,864.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cintas has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $178.34.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $1,993,155.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

