Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EP Energy Corp (EPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EP Energy Corp (NYSE:EPE) to report sales of $284.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EP Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.90 million to $299.00 million. EP Energy reported sales of $327.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full year sales of $284.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EP Energy.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.69 million. EP Energy had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

EPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EP Energy from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 price target on shares of EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EP Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

Shares of EP Energy (EPE) opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. EP Energy has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EP Energy by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in EP Energy by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,230,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EP Energy by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EP Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 391,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EP Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 203,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

