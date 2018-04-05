Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $615.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $617.50 million and the lowest is $611.60 million. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $520.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $615.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

LULU stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,665. The stock has a market cap of $12,010.79, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $91.44.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 661,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 523,653 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,521,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.36 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-analysts-anticipate-lululemon-athletica-lulu-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-615-36-million.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.