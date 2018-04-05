Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (REG) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $257.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 47,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $3,037,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock valued at $139,128,434. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,413,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,338,000 after acquiring an additional 214,023 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,247,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,093,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,383,000 after purchasing an additional 997,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,702,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 876,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,465. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10,010.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

