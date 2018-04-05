Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safety Income & Growth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safety Income & Growth.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of Safety Income & Growth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Safety Income & Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 55,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,859. Safety Income & Growth has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey G. Jervis purchased 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $550,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 49,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $884,195.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 597,895 shares of company stock worth $10,630,584.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Safety Income & Growth by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc, formerly Safety, Income and Growth, Inc, is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

