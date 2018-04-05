Zacks: Analysts Anticipate William Lyon Homes (WLH) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. William Lyon Homes reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow William Lyon Homes.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $624.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.91 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,419,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,425,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,800 shares of company stock worth $4,725,757. Corporate insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 243,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,453. The stock has a market cap of $1,064.65, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate William Lyon Homes (WLH) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-analysts-anticipate-william-lyon-homes-wlh-to-announce-0-19-earnings-per-share.html.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Lyon Homes (WLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.