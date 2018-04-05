Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $126.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $93.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $126.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $570.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $726.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $758.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $52,508.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,338.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,319. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $5,465,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,537,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $10,784,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,821,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $46.73. 388,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,742.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.15.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

