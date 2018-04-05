Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst (BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.57 Million

Brokerages expect that BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $90.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.72 million to $92.80 million. BancFirst reported sales of $82.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $90.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.18 million to $382.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $376.10 million to $405.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,053,762. Corporate insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BancFirst by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,736.06, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

