Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will report $134.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.00 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust posted sales of $134.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $134.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.33 million to $618.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $631.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $619.24 million to $643.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.85 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CHSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHSP stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,647.78, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

