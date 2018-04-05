Zacks: Analysts Expect Cott (COT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cott reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $571.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $18.50 price target on shares of Cott and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Cott news, CFO Jay Wells sold 35,000 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marni Morgan Poe sold 30,000 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,110,850. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,107,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,056,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period.

Cott stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 520,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,745. Cott has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,068.61, a P/E ratio of 211.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

