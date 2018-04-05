Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $327.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.90 million and the lowest is $315.82 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $271.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $327.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $317.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 19,273 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $786,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 263,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1,150.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

