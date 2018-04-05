Zacks: Analysts Expect FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.86. FCB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FCB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FCB Financial.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

FCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FCB Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS started coverage on FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other FCB Financial news, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of FCB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $270,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,310.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kent S. Ellert sold 13,120 shares of FCB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $684,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,196 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 147,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,969. The stock has a market cap of $2,301.04, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. FCB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-analysts-expect-fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb-will-announce-earnings-of-0-83-per-share.html.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FCB Financial (FCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.