Zacks: Analysts Expect Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.65 Million

Analysts predict that Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will post $87.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jakks Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $89.80 million. Jakks Pacific posted sales of $94.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jakks Pacific will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.80 million to $631.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $646.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $694.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jakks Pacific.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.74 million. Jakks Pacific had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jakks Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Jakks Pacific in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Shares of Jakks Pacific stock remained flat at $$2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 172,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. Jakks Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 774,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 673,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jakks Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 20,020.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Jakks Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

