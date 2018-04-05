Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.52). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

KPTI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 528,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,153. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $633.07, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.61.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $42,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 723,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $928,625. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

