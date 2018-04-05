Zacks: Analysts Expect Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Kosmos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.28 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 34.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 1,407,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,645. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,382.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-analysts-expect-kosmos-energy-ltd-kos-will-announce-earnings-of-0-09-per-share.html.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.