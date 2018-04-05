Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair (PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pentair (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.87. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 788,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,234. The stock has a market cap of $12,543.82, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 13.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pentair by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

