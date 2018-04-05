Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $208.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.70 million and the highest is $214.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $194.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $208.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 3,625 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $545,127.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Steeples sold 1,957 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $294,215.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $766,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,442. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,167 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $8,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.08. 42,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,341. The stock has a market cap of $1,953.86, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.98 and a 12-month high of $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-analysts-expect-quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-208-35-million.html.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.