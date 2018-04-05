Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods (UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $56.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 319,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2,144.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $4,433,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

