Zacks: Analysts Set $88.50 Price Target for Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $88.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.86 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ebix an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 32.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ebix has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $2,440.28, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Ebix had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. equities research analysts predict that Ebix will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

