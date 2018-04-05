Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Partners, L.P. (USAC) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Partners, L.P. (NYSE:USAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Exterran Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran Partners will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran Partners.

Exterran Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Exterran Partners had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USAC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Exterran Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price target on Exterran Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Exterran Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exterran Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

USAC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 124,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,411. Exterran Partners has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,042.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exterran Partners by 4,236.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exterran Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exterran Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Exterran Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

About Exterran Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

