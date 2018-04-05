Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) to announce sales of $65.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan posted sales of $24.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finjan will report full-year sales of $65.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.15 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $67.50 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Finjan.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Finjan from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 13,180 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $30,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,810,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Bcpi sold 278,668 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $794,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,919,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,805. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Finjan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Finjan by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 76,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finjan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Finjan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Finjan in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finjan stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,985. The company has a market cap of $89.54, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.69. Finjan has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

