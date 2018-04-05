Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills (GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to post sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. General Mills posted sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. 5,409,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,981. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $25,208.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,295,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,665,000 after buying an additional 1,550,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,960,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,566,000 after buying an additional 932,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,499,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,923,000 after buying an additional 1,009,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,514,000 after buying an additional 146,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,526,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,549,000 after buying an additional 130,606 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

