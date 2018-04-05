Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $45.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 1,745,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,898.51, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $111.36.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $6,318,308.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,268 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $1,759,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,592 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,781 over the last 90 days. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 67.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 179,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 72,322 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 60.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-nektar-therapeutics-nktr-to-post-0-43-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.