Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International (OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report $423.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $446.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $423.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $484.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.18. 1,441,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,819.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.43 and a beta of 1.39. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

